LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man shot and killed Saturday morning in the Shawnee neighborhood has been identified.
Deputy Coroner Anthony Wright said in a release that Terry Williams, 43, died of a gunshot wound.
LMPD says around 5:45 a.m. Saturday morning, officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 3800 block of River Park Drive.
When officers arrived, they found a male who had been shot.
Police say he died at the scene and did not have any suspects as of Saturday morning.
Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or submit a tip online by clicking here.
