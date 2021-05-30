LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is in critical condition after being shot by Louisville Metro Police in the Jacobs neighborhood.
LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff said about 9:30 a.m. Sunday 4th Division officers were conducting an investigation into a stolen vehicle near Georgetown Place and Conn Alley, which is just off Berry Blvd.
Ruoff said two adult males that were in the vehicle got out and ran away. The officers chased them on foot and found one of the suspects in the 3600 block of Georgetown Place.
Officers say the suspect brandished a weapon, and both officers fired their guns. The man was taken to University Hospital with gunshot wounds, and police say he is in critical condition.
The second suspect has not been caught. Police do not have a description other than that he is an adult male.
Kentucky State Police will lead the investigation of the officer-involved shooting. Both officers were placed on administrative leave, which is LMPD policy.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.