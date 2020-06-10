LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is in critical condition after being shot Wednesday night in the Shawnee neighborhood, according to Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell.
The shooting happened around 11 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Lindell Avenue, Mitchell said. Officers were notified that the man had been dropped off by a private vehicle at University Hospital after he'd been shot.
LMPD's Major Crimes Unit is investigating the shooting.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.