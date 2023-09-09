LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was injured in a shooting in the city's Park Hill neighborhood Saturday night.
Police responded to the 1200 block of West Oak Street, near South 12th and Dumesnil streets, around 8:45 p.m. on a reported shooting, according to LMPD Spokesperson Dwight Mitchell.
Once on scene, police found a man who had been shot. Mitchell said he was transported to a local hospital with injuries not thought to be life-threatening. The extent of the man's injuries was unknown.
LMPD's Non-Fatal Shooting Unit will handle the investigation, but had no suspects and had made no arrests.
Anyone with information in the case is asked to call the department's anonymous Crime Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted online through the LMPD Crime Tip Portal by clicking here.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.