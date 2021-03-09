LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was killed a head-on crash Tuesday night on Dixie Highway near Valley Station.
The crash happened just after 9 p.m. at Dixie Highway and West Orell Road, near the Gene Snyder Freeway, according to Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Beth Ruoff.
The crash occurred when a vehicle traveling northbound crossed the center line into southbound traffic and hit a pickup truck head-on, Ruoff said.
The driver of the northbound vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, according to LMPD. The man driving the pickup was transported to University of Louisville Hospital with injuries not thought to be life threatening, Ruoff said.
LMPD's Traffic Unit is handling the investigation. Police expect the north and southbound lanes in the 12300 block of Dixie Highway to be closed for three hours.
