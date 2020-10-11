LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police is investigating after a man was killed in a hit and run that occurred around 4 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 265 near Billtown Road.
Police believe the man was hit by a northbound vehicle when he stepped into I-265 while working on his car that had broken down, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said in a statement.
The vehicle that hit the man did not stop, and Mitchell said LMPD did not have a description of the vehicle as of early Sunday morning.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.
LMPD's Traffic Unit is investigating.
