LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Henryville, Indiana, man died after a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 South in Sellersburg late Thursday night.
According to a news release, 24-year-old Cody William Whitehead died in the crash.
Police say the incident happened just after 11 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-65 in Clark County, near the seven mile-marker. According to the news release, the preliminary investigation indicates Whitehead had stopped the brown 2000 Buick La Sabre he was driving in the emergency lane. Investigators believe the car ran out of gas and Whitehead was waiting for help inside the vehicle.
As Whitehead was waiting, investigators say a gray 2018 Freightliner semi-truck crossed the fog line and crashed into Whitehead's car, pushing it into the west guardrail of I-65. Police say Whitehead's car was partially in the the right-hand lane when it was then struck again by a 2013 Ford Transit and 2007 Freightliner that were unable to avoid the crash.
Whitehead was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.
Police do not believe drugs and alcohol were factors in the crash, but toxicology reports are still pending. No charges have been filed at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
The interstate was closed for four hours for investigation.
