LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person was shot and killed early Monday morning in Louisville's Russell neighborhood.

The Louisville Metro Police Department said officers found a man who had been shot in an alley at 26th and Magazine streets around 3 a.m. Monday.

He died at the scene.

Police said there are currently no suspects. LMPD's homicide unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the Crime Tip portal.

