LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An investigation is underway following a fatal workplace accident at the Toyota plant in Georgetown, Kentucky.
According to a report by WKYT, police say a worker became pinned between a truck and a trailer near Gate 21 at the plant.
Scott County Coroner John Goble says the worker was a contractor with Ryder. Goble says the employee got caught between the fifth wheel and a trailer while trying to connect the two.
The accident happened around 4:15 Tuesday morning.
The victim's name has not been released.
Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky is working on a statement about the incident.
To read the original WKYT story, CLICK HERE.
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.