LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An alleged bank robber police have dubbed "Mr. Smooth" is now in custody.
Louisville Metro Police arrested Salvador Abdul Jones for six bank robberies over the past month. The last holdup was at the U.S. Bank on Brownsboro Road on May 5.
Jones was arrested in Nashville with the help of authorities in Tennessee. Police said he confessed to the crimes.
LMPD Robbery Detective Ben Dean said Jones was given the name "Mr. Smooth" because of the calm demeanor described by witnesses.
"He never presented himself as being overbearing or threatening," Dean said. "He was very smooth and methodical in the way he approached the tellers and also in the way he would flee the scene. He never seemed to be in any kind of hurry or anything like that. That's when we came up with the nickname Mr. Smooth. We actually informed him of that nickname when we interrogating him. And his response was, 'Clearly I'm not that smooth, because you all got me.'"
Police said Jones never showed a weapon during the robberies but gave the tellers threatening notes. He is facing four counts of second degree robbery.
Jones is still in Tennessee awaiting extradition.
