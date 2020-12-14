LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Chabad of the Bluegrass says a man was injured after being run over by a car during a Chanukah menorah lighting ceremony in Lexington, Kentucky.
It happened Saturday, Dec. 12 at the University of Kentucky Jewish Center. Chabad of the Bluegrass Rabbi Shlomo Litvin says a man pulled up in a car yelling anti-Semitic slurs as Jewish community members were lighting the menorah. One of the attendees then stood in front of a group of children to shield them from the suspect. That's when the suspect grabbed that person, dragged them for a block and ran over his leg with the car. Rabbi Litvin says the victim refused to be treated for his injuries until the menorah was lit.
The victim was released from the hospital on Sunday morning. Attorney General Daniel Cameron responded to the situation calling it "sickening and unacceptable." Mayor Linda Gorton also issued a response saying racism and religious persecution have no place in the city.
This is sickening and unacceptable. I had the opportunity last week to meet with Rabbi Litvin, and we talked about the importance of speaking out against anti-semitism in all its forms. My thoughts are with the victim and the Chabad of the Bluegrass. https://t.co/CWubH5gTKP— Attorney General Daniel Cameron (@kyoag) December 13, 2020
Racism and religious persecution have no place here. Police have started an investigation into the criminal incident at Chabad of the Bluegrass on Saturday. Those who violated the law will be prosecuted. Let’s join in the spirit of Chanukah, a celebration of good over evil.— Mayor Linda Gorton (@MayorGorton) December 13, 2020
This also comes after the Chabad sign and menorah were vandalized several weeks ago. Police are still searching for the suspect.
