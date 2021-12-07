LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A police officer shot and killed a man Tuesday evening on a residential street in Elizabethtown.
Officers responded to a home on Pleasant View Drive, near Dixie Highway and Pear Orchard Road, around 6 p.m. on a report of a "very serious domestic violence offense," police spokesman Chris Denham said.
Once on scene, an "altercation" began between the suspect and officers, Denham said, and an officer fired, hitting the suspect and killing him. The officer wasn't injured.
Kentucky State Police will handle the case, which is standard protocol.
