LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was shot and killed Wednesday night in south Louisville.
LMPD Spokesman Dwight Mitchell said it happened just before 9 p.m. at South Sixth Street and Winkler Avenue. He said Fourth Division officers found a man lying outside with a gunshot wound. The victim, who was in his late-40s or early-50s, was transported to University Hospital, where he later died.
Mitchell said officers have no suspects right now. If you have any information that could lead to an arrest, you're asked to call the anonymous LMPD tip line at 574-LMPD.
