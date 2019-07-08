LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was shot and killed Monday night in southwest Louisville.
LMPD officers responded to Crums Lane and Cane Run Road around 6:15 p.m. to find a man shot in the parking lot of a business.
The man was transported to University Hospital, LMPD Spokesman Dwight Mitchell said, where he later died.
Officers are investigating the case, but they have no suspects.
If you have any information that could lead to an arrest, you're asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.
