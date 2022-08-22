LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville police are investigating after a man was shot while driving his vehicle on I-265 Monday morning.
In a release, Louisville Metro Police said 8th Division officers were called to I-265 at Old Henry Road about 7:45 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot by another person in a passenger vehicle on the interstate.
The victim was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with what police said are injuries that aren't life-threatening.
Police say they are still looking for the shooter, who fled the scene.
Anyone with information involving this case is asked to call the tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). You can remain anonymous. Tips can also be made to the crime tip portal.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.