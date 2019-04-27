CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner's officer has identified the man that was shot and killed by Clarksville Police late Friday night.
Officials Max Heltonsay,43, was killed in the shooting Friday around 10:30 p.m. on West Howard Avenue.
Police say a call was received about a domestic disturbance possibly involving a gun.
Both Clarksville Police and Indiana State Police went to the scene and found Helton with a gun. Authorities say he ran back inside a house and barricaded himself inside along with the person who dialed 911.
According to investigators, Helton was told to drop his gun, but refused. Authorities say at least one Clarksville Police officer then fired hitting Helton.
"I heard them telling him to drop his weapon, I heard them say he had a gun in his hand, I heard him yelling back at him," said Rick Looney, who was only 15-feet away from where the incident was happening. "I ducked down behind the fridge and had windows open so we could hear and kept the kids safe."
Officers say they gave him first aid, and Helton was taken to U of L Hospital, where he later died.
"Every situation is unknown until you get there naturally. And sometimes after you arrive to the situation, it quickly evolves or changes," said Sgt. Carey Huls, of Indiana State Police.
Police say all of the officers are okay.
The officer who shot Helton, has not been identified.
Indiana State Police are continuing to investigate the shooting.
