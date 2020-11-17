LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of the four men mistakenly arrested for murder by LMPD officers in September says he was harassed by officers while in custody.
In September, a woman was killed and a man was injured in a shooting on Poplar Level Road. Surveillance video from the shooting showed a white Jeep pull up next to a yellow Camaro and start shooting. Tana L. Hillman, 36, was killed.
Police later spotted a white Jeep near that area and charged Curtis and the other three men inside -- Zaman Taylor, Marcus Vester, and Deron Perkins -- with Hillman's murder. But the surveillance video showed the Jeep used in the shooting was different from the one they were driving.
Curtis' attorney, Shaun Wimberly Sr., says police tried to get Curtis and the other three men to sign a paper confessing to the crime. All four were released from jail after police received the new information about the case. The charges were later dropped.
During a news conference Tuesday, Curtis described his reaction to being arrested, saying he was "just scared like any other Black man right now in America. I didn't know what they were going to do to me. I just wanted to live. I bent down to charge my phone and I just -- I don't know -- I was just terrified, that's it."
A federal lawsuit blames LMPD for shoddy police work and racial profiling.
