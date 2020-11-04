LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is facing a lawsuit after a group of Black men were wrongfully arrested for murder.
In September, a woman was killed and a man was injured in the shootings on Poplar Level Road.
Four men were arrested in the immediate aftermath of the shootings. Marcus Vester, Steven Curtis, Zaman Taylor and Deron Perkins were all charged with murder but were later released from jail after police say they received new information about the case. Their charges were dropped.
Surveillance video from the shooting showed a white Jeep pull up next to a yellow Camaro and start shooting.
Tana L. Hillman, 36, was killed.
Police later spotted a white Jeep near that area and charged the four men inside with murder. But the surveillance video showed the Jeep used in the shooting was different from the one they were driving.
A federal lawsuit blames LMPD officers for shoddy police work and racial profiling.
