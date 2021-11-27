LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Small businesses in south Louisville showcased what they had to offer on Small Business Saturday.
The Louisville Independent Business Alliance was on hand at Colonial Gardens across from Iroquois Park to urge people to shop close to home.
Mayor Greg Fischer joined small business owners and district councilmembers to help kick off the South Points Small Business Saturday Market.
The more places shoppers go, the more it pays off. Shoppers receive a sticker to put in a booklet for every business they visit, which qualifies them for prizes and gift cards.
"I think what it does is encourage economic growth and it might spark someone to open up a small retail business and we certainly need that in the south end," councilmember Amy Holton Stewart, D-25, said.
The pop-up market featured south Louisville vendors, food, music and kids activities.
