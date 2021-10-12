LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Masks are no longer required inside Hardin County Schools, at least for this week.
The district returned from fall break with masks now optional for students.
A school spokesperson said the decision to make masks optional was based on the county's incident rate of COVID-19 cases.
From the start of the school year, the district planned to make masks optional if Hardin County's incident rate fell below an average of 50 cases per 100,000 residents. And with the decision on masking now back in the hands of local districts, that plan is back in place.
Hardin County's current incident rate on the state's COVID-19 website is around an average of 39 cases per 100,000 residents.
"We are still contact tracing, so if your student is not wearing a mask and he or she is a contact of a person who's turned into a positive case of COVID, then there's still protocols in place: either the test-to-stay option or symptom monitor or you can quarantine," said John Wright, a spokesman for Hardin County Schools.
The district will check on the state's incident rate map each Thursday to make a decision for the following week.
Masks are still required on all school buses.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.