LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky family is putting a massive collection of vintage lunchboxes up for auction this weekend.
The collection of 520 vintage lunchboxes is the product of a 40-year passion project of Lancaster native Marvin Brown,
according to Lex18.
“When people saw them, usually, the first expression was ‘Wow. How did he collect so many?’” said Mark Brown, Marvin’s son. Mark said his dad bought the first lunch box in the 1980s when he was a child.
Metal lunch boxes rose in popularity in the 1950s alongside the boom of television shows. The very last metal lunchbox was printed in 1985 and featured Rambo. Brown said the lunchbox is among his dad’s collection.
Marvin Brown passed away on July 4, 2020. The Brown family does not have space to store the collection and has decided to give them a shot at a new home instead of letting them be thrown away or collect dust.
Caswell Prewitt Realty in Mt. Sterling, Kentucky, is in charge of the lunchbox auction. The lunchboxes feature all sorts of characters, including the Beatles, The Bionic Woman, The Waltons, The Dukes of Hazzard, Flipper, Little House on the Prairie, Kiss Strawberry Shortcake, Batman, The Jetsons, Barbie, and more.
Currently, the highest bid for the collection sits at more than $2,000 for a rare Toppie the Elephant lunchbox. Only 12 were ever made, according to Diedrich. The oldest lunch box in the collection is a simple metal box made in 1885.
LUNCH BOX AUCTION - BEATLES.jpg
Lunchbox auction from family of Marvin Brown. Image courtesy Caswell Prewitt Realty in Mt. Sterling, Ky. Nov. 4, 2021
LUNCH BOX AUCTION - BEVERLY HILLBILLIES.jpg
Lunchbox auction from family of Marvin Brown. Image courtesy Caswell Prewitt Realty in Mt. Sterling, Ky. Nov. 4, 2021
LUNCH BOX AUCTION - BIONIC WOMAN.jpg
Lunchbox auction from family of Marvin Brown. Image courtesy Caswell Prewitt Realty in Mt. Sterling, Ky. Nov. 4, 2021
LUNCH BOX AUCTION - DUKES OF HAZZARD.jpg
Lunchbox auction from family of Marvin Brown. Image courtesy Caswell Prewitt Realty in Mt. Sterling, Ky. Nov. 4, 2021
LUNCH BOX AUCTION - FAMILY AFFAIR.jpg
Lunchbox auction from family of Marvin Brown. Image courtesy Caswell Prewitt Realty in Mt. Sterling, Ky. Nov. 4, 2021
LUNCH BOX AUCTION - FAT ALBERT.jpg
Lunchbox auction from family of Marvin Brown. Image courtesy Caswell Prewitt Realty in Mt. Sterling, Ky. Nov. 4, 2021
LUNCH BOX AUCTION - FLIPPER.jpg
Lunchbox auction from family of Marvin Brown. Image courtesy Caswell Prewitt Realty in Mt. Sterling, Ky. Nov. 4, 2021
LUNCH BOX AUCTION - KISS.jpg
Lunchbox auction from family of Marvin Brown. Image courtesy Caswell Prewitt Realty in Mt. Sterling, Ky. Nov. 4, 2021
LUNCH BOX AUCTION - LITTLE HOUSE ON THE PRAIRIE.jpg
Lunchbox auction from family of Marvin Brown. Image courtesy Caswell Prewitt Realty in Mt. Sterling, Ky. Nov. 4, 2021
LUNCH BOX AUCTION - LOST IN SPACE.jpg
Lunchbox auction from family of Marvin Brown. Image courtesy Caswell Prewitt Realty in Mt. Sterling, Ky. Nov. 4, 2021
LUNCH BOX AUCTION - MORK AND MINDY.jpg
Lunchbox auction from family of Marvin Brown. Image courtesy Caswell Prewitt Realty in Mt. Sterling, Ky. Nov. 4, 2021
LUNCH BOX AUCTION - MUNSTERS.jpg
Lunchbox auction from family of Marvin Brown. Image courtesy Caswell Prewitt Realty in Mt. Sterling, Ky. Nov. 4, 2021
LUNCH BOX AUCTION - PLANET OF THE APES.jpg
Lunchbox auction from family of Marvin Brown. Image courtesy Caswell Prewitt Realty in Mt. Sterling, Ky. Nov. 4, 2021
LUNCH BOX AUCTION - SIX MILLION DOLLAR MAN.jpg
Lunchbox auction from family of Marvin Brown. Image courtesy Caswell Prewitt Realty in Mt. Sterling, Ky. Nov. 4, 2021
LUNCH BOX AUCTION - STAR TREK 1968.jpg
Lunchbox auction from family of Marvin Brown. Image courtesy Caswell Prewitt Realty in Mt. Sterling, Ky. Nov. 4, 2021
LUNCH BOX AUCTION - TOPPIE - RARE.jpg
Lunchbox auction from family of Marvin Brown. Image courtesy Caswell Prewitt Realty in Mt. Sterling, Ky. Nov. 4, 2021
Auctioneer Omar Prewitt said it’s worthwhile from a historical standpoint to visit and see the lunchboxes, even if you don’t plan to place a bid.
The first lot closes at 6 p.m. on Nov. 7.
