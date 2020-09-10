LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced that former Lextran general manager Carrie Butler has been appointed as TARC's new executive director.
Fischer introduced Butler, a Louisville native, in a virtual meeting Thursday morning.
"Carrie brings a broad base of experience in the transit field, a great knowledge about TARC operations and a solid reputation in management to this new role," Fischer said. "She brings stability and energy at (a) time that TARC needs both, and I'm excited about her plans for moving this agency forward."
With 20 years of experience, she most recently was working for the public transportation department in Lexington, and she used to be the planning director at TARC.
The months-long search all started after the former director, Ferdinand Risco, resigned in February amid sexual harassment accusations.
Fischer said Butler is the right woman to take TARC into the future.
"She's innovative, she's inclusive, and she has the vision we need to develop long-term projects like expanding bus rapid transit on Dixie Highway and Broadway," Fischer said.
"I look forward to being able to serve them and serve our community and our riders, and creating a new kind of path and a new way forward for TARC," Butler said.
Butler will start Sept. 21.
