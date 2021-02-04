LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Louisville has created a new role to help the city run on clean energy for the next 15 years.
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer appointed Zachary Tyler as the city's first energy manger. He is tasked with helping the city work toward its goals of shifting to 100% clean renewable electricity by 2030 and 100% clean energy by 2035, the city said in a news release.
“In this newly created role, he will focus on identifying ways that Metro can improve its operations, resulting in not only reduced energy consumption but also cost savings," Fischer said.
Tyler will look at data on how the city uses energy, the performance of the HVAC systems within Metro buildings and upgrading lighting systems to lower costs for the city.
“I want to help promote an energy-conscious culture through this role, so that everyone knows how they can participate and make a positive impact on sustainability initiatives through their individual efforts,” Tyler said.
Tyler last worked for his alma mater, the University of Kentucky, to help the university reach its clean energy goals.
