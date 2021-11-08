LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new McAlister's on Dixie Highway celebrated its grand opening Monday.
A line formed as soon as the doors opened at 10:30 a.m. This is the 11th location for the franchise owners.
The area director said the latest spot on Dixie Highway has been a long time coming and people have been asking him for years when a McAllister's would open one in the area.
The deli even features a pickup window for people who place online orders.
