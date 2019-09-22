LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Meade County sheriff's deputy died after suffering "an apparent medical issue," after getting into a fight with a suspect.
According to a news release, Deputy Chris Hulsey died on Saturday.
Police say around 6:20 p.m. Saturday, officers with the Meade County Sheriff’s Office were searching a home on Greer Road in Payneville.
While searching the home, police say Deputy Hulsey became involved in a fight with a suspect. Following the altercation, Deputy Hulsey suffered a medical issue.
Two detectives at the scene performed CPR on the deputy until other emergency crews arrived.
Det. Hulsey was taken to Harrison County Hospital in Corydon, where he was pronounced dead.
The case is under investigation to determine the official cause of death.
There's no word yet on whether the suspect involved in the physical altercation will face charges related to Det. Hulsey's death.
Police say further information related to the case will be released as it becomes available.
