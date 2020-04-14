LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Meade County woman was arrested after police said she tried to kidnap a 14-year-old girl.
According to an arrest report, the incident took place on Wednesday, April 8, just before 6:30 p.m. on Scenic Drive in Vine Grove.
The victim, a 14-year-old girl, allegedly told the Meade County Sheriff's Office that she was walking to a friend's house in Vine Grove when the suspect, 50-year-old Kimberly Phelps, jumped out from from a small patch of woods. The girl said that Phelps grabbed her from behind, put her hand over her mouth and told her, "I've been watching you for a while." She then began dragging her toward a nearby driveway.
According to the victim, Phelps was only wearing a T-shirt, with no shoes or pants, had scratch marks on her arm and kept saying "random things." She also tried to give the girl "drinking glasses, papers and other small items."
The victim told police she tried to pull away a couple of times, but Phelps would just pull her closer. The girl told police that she was "afraid for her life and thought she was going to die."
Police say the teen was eventually able to break free and run away toward her friend's house.
A deputy with the Meade County Sheriff's Office eventually caught up with Phelps on Scenic Drive. When the deputy saw her, she allegedly had black pants, no shoes and scratch marks on her arm.
When questioned about the incident, Phelps claimed that the teen had approached her and given her a hug, according to the arrest report. Phelps said she gave the teen several items, including a book she wanted her to read. Phelps also told the deputy she was having a yard sale and tried to sell the deputy a number of items.
According to the arrest report, the deputy saw drinking glasses at the yard sale that matched the drinking glasses the teen had.
Phelps was arrested and charged with attempted kidnapping. She is currently being held in the Meade County Detention Center.
