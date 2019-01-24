LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville community is coming together with additional assistance to help furloughed federal workers who haven’t seen a paycheck in weeks.
The Salvation Army announced Thursday it would be opening up it’s food pantry to federal employees and their families. Starting Jan. 31, federal employees can pick up a food box filled with canned goods and meat every Thursday from 1-2:30 p.m. at the MALE Campus on Brook Street. The worker must first call the Salvation Army, say they’re a federal employee and bring a valid ID with them to pick up the food box.
“The government shutdown has put a lot of people in precarious situations,” said Johanna Wint, executive director of the Louisville Salvation Army. “Nobody should be food insecure.”
The Salvation Army also provides free breakfast every morning from 6:45-7:30 a.m. and dinner every evening from 4:45-6 p.m.
“If anybody wants to help supplement their food budget by coming here and eating with us, we would graciously welcome you and be glad to help you in this time,” Wint said.
But the Salvation Army is ready to help with more than just food assistance.
“If somebody is behind on their rent or their mortgage or they're in that kind of danger with a car payment, we don't want anyone to lose their housing or vehicle for going to work when they get to go back or when they get paid again," Wint said. "So we want to be able to see if there's something else that we can do."
Once again, she said it’s just a phone call away by dialing (502)-671-4904.
“We're just doing what little bit we can to offer help,” she said.
Metro United Way is also providing assistance to federal workers to help with food, medical costs and other bills. It's as simple as calling 211 for help or clicking here for more information.
On Jan. 29, Highland Baptist Church will open it's doors on 1101 Cherokee Road at 9 a.m. to hand out grocery gift cards for federal employees with a valid ID. The gift cards are on a first-come, first-served basis.
All of this is being done to help a neighbor in need.
“When you're in need, you see that your community responds," Wint said. "It just makes you feel like you're a part of something bigger and something greater."
If you would like to donate non-perishable items to the Salvation Army Food Pantry, they can be dropped off between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.
