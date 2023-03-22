LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Medicaid coverage will end for millions of Americans in the coming months, and it will push many into unfamiliar territory: the health insurance marketplace.
States will start cutting people from the government-funded plans when they no longer qualify based on income, a process that has been paused since shortly after the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
The timing of these cuts will vary. But all states have insurance markets where people who lose Medicaid can buy new coverage with help from subsidies. Some states will even connect shoppers with a potential new plan.
In Indiana, members will need to re-verify information starting in April for a one-year plan. Many of the actions are done automatically based on information the state already has.
For some cases, Indiana will ask for information about employment status and income. It says member letters were sent out starting March 15. Members can call (800) 403-0864 for assistance.
In Kentucky, renewal notices will start in April. Members will have until May 31. Member renewals will continue throughout the year depending on the enrollment month. Those who need help can call (855) 459-6328.
Roughly 84 million people are covered by the government-sponsored program that's grown by 20 million people since January 2020, just before the coronavirus pandemic hit. Now, as states begin checking everyone’s eligibility for Medicaid for the first time in three years, as many as 14 million people could lose access to that coverage.
Many who'll no longer qualify for Medicaid coverage can turn to the Affordable Care Act’s marketplace. Options may cost less than $10 a month. But out-of-pocket expenses and co-pays are often higher. And it's not certain that people's current doctors will be covered.
To learn more about Indiana Medicaid coverage, click here.
To learn more about Kentucky Medicaid services, click here.
