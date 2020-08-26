LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Organizers with the group Until Freedom said they plan to continue their stay in Louisville.
The organization moved its operations to Louisville in early August and recently wrapped up four days of events, known as BreonnaCon, with a protest Tuesday.
"We moved here because we want to get justice for Breonna Taylor and ... we must see the needle of justice move," said Angelo Pinto, co-founder of Until Freedom. "Otherwise, we’ll be sticking around."
Louisville Metro Police said more than 70 people were arrested Tuesday in relation to protests. Around 5 p.m. Tuesday, LMPD Chief Robert Schroeder said more than 60 people had been charged with obstructing the roadway and disorderly conduct.
Pinto said two co-founders of Until Freedom were arrested.
"I mean, things were a success," he said. "We wanted to engage in civil disobedience, and we were able to do that. It's resistance still. It's civil disobedience still, but it's non-violent."
Pinto said the group wants an update in the investigation from Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron. However, Cameron recently said he's still waiting on information from the FBI.
Rumors spread on social media leading up to Tuesday about what could happen, and some schools even closed as a precaution and had a virtual learning day. Police and Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer had asked people to not spread misinformation.
Pinto addressed some of the rumors about Until Freedom on Wednesday.
"It's natural for people to feel a way when someone comes into their home, and I think that's something we understand and we're sympathetic to," he said. "We do trainings with folks before actions to tell them. We participate in non-violence. We're not peaceful because we say 'No justice, No peace,' and we believe we should agitate. We believe we should redistribute the pain, but we also believe we're not going to participate and engage in the existing culture of violence."
Now, the group is looking ahead to Derby Day.
Pinto previously told WDRB News that he feels the race should not run at all, fans or no fans. He reiterated that Wednesday and said Until Freedom has been meeting with local groups to make plans for the future.
"In many ways, we want to get involved where we fit in, elevate and amplify, and do what the local folks want to do which is cancel Derby," Pinto said. "So we're behind it 100%."
He did not specify what Derby Day would look like but said the group will still be in town.
