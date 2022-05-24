LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Town of Clarksville will honor fallen servicemembers with a Memorial Day celebration over the weekend.
The event will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Veterans Place Memorial behind Clarksville's Town Hall.
Everyone is invited to the event. The theme this year is "the issuance of President Abraham Lincoln's Emancipation Proclamation."
This event will honor the memory of the soldiers who died with patriotic music, and the Clarksville Police Honor Guard will also be in attendance.
There will be a gun salute by American Legion Post 204, the playing of TAPs and other activities.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.