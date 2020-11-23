LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A memorial scholarship has been launched to honor longtime Floyd County Prosecutor Keith Henderson.
The Indiana Prosecuting Attorney Council Board of Directors announced Monday they funded the annual scholarship for five years.
The $500 scholarship will send two different Indiana prosecutors to a national training course.
Henderson, who serves on the National District Attorneys Association, died in August at the age of 59.
In late January, Henderson announced that he had been diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2019, but it had since reached the point of affecting his physical mobility, causing him to be out of the office for several months. It is unclear if the disease ultimately caused his death.
"Keith was an important part of our board for many years and played a vital role as voice for Hoosier prosecutors on a national stage," said Pat Harrington, president of the Association of Indiana Prosecuting Attorneys.
"This scholarship will honor Keith's legacy by training up the next generation of Indiana prosecutors."
The recipient of the scholarships are required to have at least three years of experience as a prosecutor, but they will give special consideration to any anyone who previously served as a police officer or sheriff's deputy like Henderson.
