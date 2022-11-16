LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- To the drivers passing by, Matt Lish and his nephew, Samuel, look like really enthusiastic tourists. They're pointing and taking pictures.
In reality, they're homegrown "movie dudes": the kind of guys who know their favorite films, word-for-word, and aren't afraid to recite those lines to whoever will listen.
"We quote movies all the time," Samuel said.
The movie at the top of the box office, in the hearts of Lish and Samuel, is "Stripes." The war comedy stars Bill Murray as John Winger, who just got dumped by his girl, fired from his 9 to 5 job and enlisted into the Army.
"Growing up in Louisville, I knew it was filmed here even though in the movie it wasn't called Louisville," Lish said. "It was called River City."
He always thought it would be cool to revisit the spots made famous in film, to show what they look like now. Lish and Samuel showcased what they found in a YouTube video.
"With all the different filming locations, it took about three days," Lish said.
"Probably 10 hours of actual film time," Samuel added.
The duo found the 2nd Street Bridge looks a bit different, the convention center really changed the landscape at the corner of 3rd and West Market streets, and the window Murray threw a basketball through has been fixed.
Loving "Stripes" isn't the only reason they did all of this.
"I experienced a lot of the things that happened in the movie in my basic training," Lish said.
A lot more were far from funny, during 42 months in Iraq and 12 months in Afghanistan.
"I was in a vehicle, and we got blown up by an IED," Lish said.
He and his fellow soldiers made it through the attack. Still, a toll was taken.
"From '03 to '09, I did find I started having real bad anxiety and PTSD," Lish said.
Some of it still affects him today.
"I just have a hard time, and then nightmares," he said.
The laughs from the movie bring him out of the darkness and remind him life doesn't have to always be heavy.
If the star of the flick happens to see the video, Lish and Samuel would be all right with that.
"We'd love to maybe have Bill Murray watch it and leave a comment," Lish said.
They've already sort of slid into his DMs to make it happen.
"I don't have an Instagram, so I had somebody else do it," Samuel said with a smile.
