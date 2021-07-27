LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The merger of the Camp Taylor and Buechel Fire Districts is official.
A board of directors for both districts approved the merger earlier this month, and the deal was just officially inked after no objections were made.
The two neighboring districts will now be listed under the Buechel Fire name.
The merger means additional resources, such as additional staff and a 24/7 ambulance, will allow the station in Camp Taylor to better serve the community.
There will likely be an added tax in the district to support the ambulance, but the fire tax will stay the same.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.