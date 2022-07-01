LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Water meters in Louisville are getting an upgrade as equipment is replaced for nearly 300,000 Louisville Water Company customers.
The new high-tech meters are being installed at no cost to customers, a $69 million project part of the company's capital budget.
"We've known for quite some time that we've needed to upgrade our meters," said Kelley Dearing-Smith, vice president of strategic communication and marketing for Louisville Water.
The upgrade will pave the way for water usage information to be collected automatically. It will also mean customers can be billed monthly instead of every two months, which Louisville Water said should make it easier for customers to budget.
"This new meter has the type of technology that will send a signal to Louisville Water to capture the amount of water used on an hourly and daily basis," Dearing-Smith said.
About six months after the new equipment is installed, Dearing-Smith said customers will switch over to the monthly billing cycle. A postcard reminder will also be sent.
"That meter is the method to get all our customers in Jefferson County to a monthly bill," Dearing-Smith said. "It doesn't change the amount that you owe for your water usage but it helps to put it in more of an easier way to spread that out. So your Louisville Water and MSD charges will now be monthly after you get the meter."
Customers should expect to be notified by postcard when Louisville Water plans to replace meters in your area. Crews will check to see if anyone is home, and then water will be shut off to customers for a few minutes, usually less than 30 minutes, for the meter upgrade. A note will be left to explain the change.
Water usage will be monitored for the first six months with meters being read the "traditional way." But once signals are set, customers will transition to a monthly bill for Louisville Water and MSD.
"So by 2024, all of Louisville Water's customers will get their bill monthly instead of bi-monthly," Dearing-Smith said.
Once the project is complete, there will no longer be employees driving and walking around neighborhoods checking water meter readings. Louisville Water said this will create a safer work environment for crews.
Along with the meters, Louisville Water has created a "Pure Connect" customer portal, where customers can manage water usage, get alerts, and pay bills. Customers will need to register to view and pay bills and get information including reminders, emergency notifications and high usage notices.
"Instead of waiting to get the bill and going, 'Oh my gosh what happened?' you'll be able to get a notification, if your water usage is higher than what you normally use," Dearing-Smith said.
The upgrade started in 2021, and so far, more than 98,000 meters have been upgraded. The project will wrap up in 2024.
Customers can use their Louisville Water Company account number on their website to check their upgrade status.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.