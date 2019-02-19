Metro Animal Services says llama attack in upper Highlands was 'canine in nature'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities are investigating after six llamas were killed and three others were injured in the upper Highlands sometime Monday night.
Owner Dale Hill is heartbroken. He was forced to bury the animals Monday night.
"There have been tears already," he said. "A friend of our neighbors came out and helped with the burial."
Teeya Barnes with Louisville Metro Animal Services said its animal control division is investigating the attack that happened in the 1500 block of Schuff Lane, which is not far from the Louisville Zoo.
"Looking at the bodies, it doesn't look like those animals were killed for a meal, and that's what's concerning to us," Barnes said.
Barnes said a veterinarian examined the llamas and believes the wounds appeared "canine in nature." At this time, it's not known if a coyote, dog or other large animal is responsible for the attack.
LMAS officials said they have received several reports of coyote sightings from residents in the Strathmoor Village area, which is not far from where the attack occurred. If you spot a coyote, report it to LMAS by calling 502-473-PETS.
