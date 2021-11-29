LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An inmate at Louisville Metro Corrections died Monday after being found unresponsive in a housing unit, jail officials said.
The 59-year-old inmate, whose name is being withheld until family is notified, was found unresponsive by a corrections officer around 4:20 p.m. Monday, according to Metro Corrections Assistant Director Steve Durham.
After finding the inmate, the officer and medical staff "immediately started lifesaving efforts," Durham said.
The inmate was taken to University of Louisville Hospital by ambulance, where he was pronounced dead.
The individual, whose gender is unknown, was booked into Metro Corrections on Nov. 9 for failure to comply with sex offender registration.
