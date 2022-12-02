LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Louisville will help fund a new birthing center at UofL Health-Mary and Elizabeth Hospital.
Metro Council approved $8 million for the project in a vote on Thursday night.
The American Pregnancy Association describes a birthing center as an alternative for women who want a more natural birthing experience.
Care is often provided by midwives. Mary and Elizabeth Hospital is a part of UofL Health.
It brings a new care option for expecting moms in Louisville's south end, where hospital representatives said there is a critical need for the service.
Officials said there isn't maternal services west of Interstate 65 and major racial disparities. Black people experience higher rates of preterm birth, low birth weight and maternal mortality.
"We can make a difference, we can save these lives and the women in the south side of Louisville deserve that," Dr. Ankita Gupta said. "They deserve to have access to safe, effective care."
The hospital expects to see 3,000 deliveries a year when the center is up and running.
An official opening date for the center hasn't yet been announced.
