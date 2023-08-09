LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Council announced a councilmember's party change Wednesday.
Councilmember Jecorey Arthur, who represents District 4, left the Democratic party.
According to a release from the Majority Caucus, which is the Democratic party on Metro Council, Arthur is now an Independent.
He was elected to council as a Democrat in 2020. His district includes downtown Louisville and several neighborhoods surrounding downtown.
Arthur said in a statement that he's been an independent voice for years and is happy to officially be registered as one.
"A lot of Americans are tired of the two-party system because it distracts us from focusing on serious issues," his statement continued. "We need less political entertainment and more political achievement."
