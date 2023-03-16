LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Council has a new member.
Councilmembers on Thursday voted to appoint Democrat Ben Reno-Weber to the District 8 seat. He took the oath of office directly after in the Metro Council chambers at City Hall in downtown Louisville.
Ben Reno-Weber has been voted as District 8’s next council representative.— Katrina Nickell WDRB (@knickelltv) March 16, 2023
The council seat became open when Cassie Chambers Armstrong was elected to the state Senate in a special election last month for District 19. That Senate seat became vacant when Congressman Morgan McGarvey was elected last November to fill the seat formerly held by John Yarmuth.
District 8 represents the Highlands, Seneca Gardens and Tyler Park areas.
Reno-Weber calls himself a social entrepreneur. He currently works for the University of Louisville in a role designed to close health equity gaps. He said he's lived in the district for the past 12 years.
Metro Council began interviewing 21 applicants for the seat on Monday.
