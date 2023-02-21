LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Democrat Cassie Chambers Armstrong has been elected to fill the District 19 Kentucky Senate seat.
Tuesday, a special election was held between Chambers Armstrong and Republican Misty Glin for the seat that represents a swath of central Jefferson County from Interstate 64 south to the Gene Snyder Freeway, including neighborhoods and small cities along Bardstown Road and areas near Seneca and Cherokee parks.
Chambers Armstrong garnered 76.9% of the 10,572 votes cast.
"During this campaign I talked a lot about how my success doesn't belong to me, about how the opportunities I have had were created by other people," Chambers Armstrong said. "Tonight is no exception, this win is not about me and it's because of us, because of all of us. It's about all of us."
The election was held to replace Morgan McGarvey, who left his state Senate seat in January after winning the November election for U.S. Representative in Kentucky's 3rd District.
The district has almost 100,000 voters.
Chambers Armstrong represents District 8 on Louisville Metro Council. She said some of her accomplishments as a councilmember include investment into early childhood education and allowing survivors of domestic violence to take paid time off.
"I am so grateful and humbled that I now get to go to Frankfort and give voice to things that people told us they care about," she said. "The promises we all want to see our government keep."
The Jefferson County Republican Party unanimously selected Glin. She ran for a seat on the Jefferson County Public Schools' Board last November, but lost to incumbent Corrie Shull.
In-person absentee voting ran Feb. 16-17.
