LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville voters will soon decide who will fill an open Kentucky state Senate seat.
Democrat Cassie Chambers Armstrong and Republican Misty Glin are vying to represent the commonwealth's 19th District in the state Senate, formerly held by Rep. Morgan McGarvey.
The Jefferson County Democratic Party nominated Chambers Armstrong.
Chambers Armstrong represents District 8 on Louisville Metro Council. She said some of her accomplishments as a councilmember include investment into early childhood education and allowing survivors of domestic violence to take paid time off.
"I feel like the opportunity to make a meaningful impact on issues I care about," said Chambers Armstrong. "I'm really excited about the opportunity to take the same fights to Frankfort and hopefully make some significant headway on the issues I care most about."
If elected, Chambers Armstrong said she is ready to fight for Democrats in the Republican-dominated legislature.
"I passed over 80 laws on Metro Council, and all except one of those had bipartisan support," she said. "And I enjoy working with my Republican colleagues and working with people, maybe we don't agree on everything, but we agree on a lot of things and we agree on finding a way to move a particular issue forward."
The Jefferson County Republican Party unanimously selected Glin.
She ran for a seat on the Jefferson County Public Schools' Board last November, but lost to incumbent Corrie Shull. She campaigned on hopes to improve school safety and JCPS test scores.
"Education is still my priority, I want to see our kids graduate at a higher literacy rate and math level," Glin said. "I want our schools to be safer than they are, and I want to normalize sending our kids to trade school when they leave high school."
If elected, Glin said laws related to education will remain her priority in Frankfort. She would also like to help lower crime, attract businesses and improve economic development. To make it to the legislature, she would need to win a district that typically votes blue.
"I know some career politicians, you know, they're wealthy, they've been doing this a long time, and it's been a long time since they've been a regular person like I am," she said. "So I'm hoping to appeal not just to Republicans, but Democrats too that are just ready for a change."
One of the candidates will replace the seat formerly held by McGarvey, a Democrat who had held the seat since 2013. He was elected in November to Kentucky's 3rd District Seat in the U.S. House and was sworn in around 2 a.m. Saturday.
The special election for the 19th District in the Senate will be held Feb. 21. There will be options for early and absentee voting.
