LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County will have 12 polling locations for a special election Tuesday to fill the District 19 state senator seat.
Democrat Cassie Chambers Armstrong and Republican Misty Glin will be on the ballot for state senator to represent District 19, which encompasses a swath of central Jefferson County from Interstate 64 south to the Gene Snyder Freeway, including neighborhoods and small cities along Bardstown Road and areas near Seneca and Cherokee parks.
The election is being held to replace Morgan McGarvey, who left his state Senate seat in January after winning the November election for U.S. Representative in Kentucky's 3rd District.
The Jefferson County Board of Elections offered four polling places for Tuesday's election, according to Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams, who serves as the state elections board's chairman. He said in a statement that four locations for a Senate district of nearly 100,000 voters is "insufficient."
State elections officials worked with Jefferson County Clerk Bobbie Holsclaw to find additional voting places, including buildings owned by Jefferson County Public Schools.
Registered voters within the district can go to any location from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. they wish to cast their ballot. Below is a list of the 12 polling locations for Tuesday:
- The Arterburn
- Atherton High School
- Audubon Traditional Elementary School
- Central Government Center
- Cyril Allgeier Community Center
- Hawthorne Elementary School
- Highland Middle School
- Jefferson County Clerk's Office Election Center
- Seneca High School
- Smyrna Elementary School
- Southern High School
- Watterson Elementary School
"We just want to make sure everyone who is able to participate does," said Katie Belt, spokeswoman for the Jefferson County Clerk's Office. "We're ready to accommodate the needs of every voter that can participate. And we just encourage everyone to get out and vote."
Chambers Armstrong represents District 8 on Louisville Metro Council. She said some of her accomplishments as a councilmember include investment into early childhood education and allowing survivors of domestic violence to take paid time off.
"I feel like the opportunity to make a meaningful impact on issues I care about," Chambers Armstrong said. "I'm really excited about the opportunity to take the same fights to Frankfort and hopefully make some significant headway on the issues I care most about."
The Jefferson County Republican Party unanimously selected Glin. She ran for a seat on the Jefferson County Public Schools' Board last November but lost to incumbent Corrie Shull. She campaigned on hopes to improve school safety and test scores in Jefferson County Public Schools.
"Education is still my priority," Glin said. "I want to see our kids graduate at a higher literacy rate and math level. I want our schools to be safer than they are and I want to normalize sending our kids to trade school when they leave high school."
In-person absentee voting ran Feb. 16-17. Between mail-in ballots and early in-person voting, a little more than 2% of the 100,000 eligible voters in the district have cast their ballots.
For information from the Jefferson County Clerk's Office on voting in the special election, click here. And to find your polling place and see if you live in District 19, click here.
