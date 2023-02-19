LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tuesday, if you live in District 19, you will have a chance to vote on your new State Senator.
The seat was held for nearly a decade by now Democrat Congressman Morgan McGarvey. He vacated the State Senate seat when he won the November election for U.S. Representative, Ky-3rd District.
Democrat Cassie Chambers Armstrong and Republican Misty Glin will be on the ballot for State Senator.
Chambers Armstrong represents District 8 on Louisville Metro Council. She said some of her accomplishments as a councilmember include investment into early childhood education and allowing survivors of domestic violence to take paid time off.
"I feel like the opportunity to make a meaningful impact on issues I care about," said Chambers Armstrong. "I'm really excited about the opportunity to take the same fights to Frankfort and hopefully make some significant headway on the issues I care most about."
The Jefferson County Republican Party unanimously selected Glin.
She ran for a seat on the Jefferson County Public Schools' Board last November, but lost to incumbent Corrie Shull. She campaigned on hopes to improve school safety and JCPS test scores.
"Education is still my priority, I want to see our kids graduate at a higher literacy rate and math level," Glin said. "I want our schools to be safer than they are, and I want to normalize sending our kids to trade school when they leave high school."
District 19 stretches from downtown Louisville to the Bullitt County line.
Jefferson County Clerk's office says about 100,000 voters are eligible. To confirm if you live in the lines of the district you can check your address with the county clerk by clicking here.
Voting locations include:
- The Arterburn
- Central Government Center
- Cyril Allgeier Community Center
- Jefferson County Clerk’s Office Election Center
The following locations will be open election day only:
- Atherton High School
- Audubon Traditional Elementary School
- Hawthorne Elementary School
- Highland Middle School
- Seneca High School
- Smyrna Elementary School
- Southern High School
- Watterson Elementary
