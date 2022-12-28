LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The search has begun for who is going to replace Morgan McGarvey in the Kentucky Senate.
McGarvey will officially leave his role in the Senate on Jan. 2 as he heads to the United States Congress. This will be the first time Louisville has a different Congressional representative since 2006, when Democrat John Yarmuth beat incumbent Republican Anne Northup. Yarmuth’s capturing the seat marked a political shift, with the once-competitive district that closely mirrors Jefferson County becoming a predictable stronghold for Democrats.
A special election for Kentucky's Senate District 19 will be held Feb. 21. McGarvey said his best advice to the next state senator is energy.
"It's a time in state government where we really need people who are willing to ... fight for our values (and) lead Kentucky in the right direction," he said. "And then campaigns are never easy. So in state Senate races, it's so important to get there, knock on doors, listen to people (and) understand what's going on. So you can take those concerns to Frankfort."
Louisville's Democratic party is accepting resumes for the seat until 5 p.m. Wednesday. Click here to apply.
Republicans can also run in the special election.
