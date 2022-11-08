LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Morgan McGarvey defeated Stuart Ray in the race for Kentucky's 3rd District Congressional seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.
The Associated Press called the race at 8:37 p.m. with 27% of the votes being counted. McGarvey had 65.6% of the votes at that time.
McGarvey, a lawyer, had served in state Senate, where he was the leader of minority Democratic Caucus.
During his acceptance speech Tuesday evening, McGarvey touted his record of bipartisan accomplishments despite leading the "super minority" caucus in the state Senate, where Republicans dominate.
"I have never accepted the notion that we can’t do something if we are willing to listen, if we are willing to work together," McGarvey said.
This will be first time Louisville has a different Congressional representative since 2006, when Democrat John Yarmuth beat incumbent Republican Anne Northup.
Yarmuth’s capturing the seat marked a political shift, with the once-competitive district that closely mirrors Jefferson County becoming a predictable stronghold for Democrats.
After ascending to chair of the House Budget Committee, Yarmuth decided to retire earlier this year.
McGarvey landed Yarmuth's endorsement and breezed past another Democratic state lawmaker, former Rep. Attica Scott, in the Democratic primary.
Yarmuth described McGarvey as a “true champion of progressive values.”
“Most importantly, he has shown an ability to build and work in diverse coalitions necessary to create meaningful change,” Yarmuth said in February.
Ray is a businessman who founded The Peregrine Company, a metals and trucking business, according to his campaign website. In 2019, he and his daughter purchased Eagle Steel & Metal Products, a transportation and warehouse for metals, the campaign said.
Ray’s father founded Steel Technologies, where Ray worked for nearly 30 years until 2010.
During the campaign, Ray attempted to cast himself as an outsider and McGarvey as a big-spending politician.
“I don’t think you’ll ever hear my opponent talk about spending that he doesn’t care for,” Ray said during a debate aired on Kentucky Educational Television. “I think he likes all spending.”
McGarvey cast himself as a progressive who supports abortion rights, expanding access to healthcare, fighting climate change and legalizing marijuana.
He tried to remind Louisville voters that Ray hails from the party of former President Donald Trump.
“We have to have people in Washington who are willing to stand up for democracy,” McGarvey said.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.