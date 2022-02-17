LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Twenty-six Black members of Louisville Metro Council were honored Thursday during a special meeting of the Community Affairs, Housing and Health and Education Committee.
The council members were given awards during the 20th annual Black History Month Program.
“February is a very important time of year for the Louisville Metro Council, as it gives us all an opportunity to honor individual African Americans making a positive difference in each of our Council districts," Councilwoman Barbara Shanklin said in a news release. "As we celebrate Black History Month together, I encourage everyone in our city to take a moment to appreciate how many of their neighbors have been working to make our community a better place to live."
The theme of the program this year was "Reaffirming our Diverse Culture." Each of the 26 members were honored for their achievements in their districts and in Metro Louisville.
“My most sincere thanks to Dr. Shanklin for her leadership in preparing a wonderful Black History program,” Committee Vice Chair Cassie Chambers Armstrong, D-8, said in a news release. “I am so grateful I could help honor these individuals from all over our city who are engaging in transformative work.”
Honorees:
- Community Honoree – KYANNA Black Nurses Association
- District 1 – Donovan Taylor
- District 2 – Robert Charles
- District 3 – Rev. Eric Timothy French, Sr.
- District 4 – Waler & Marshae Smith (West of Ninth)
- District 5 – Carman Weathers
- District 6 – Dr. Rev. Herman Colbert
- District 7 – Jennifer N. Green
- District 8 – Dawn Urrutia
- District 9 – Terrance Sullivan
- District 10 – Sylvia Walters
- District 11 – Lawrence Smith
- District 12 – Kevin Wooden
- District 13 – Felicia Rhodes Green
- District 14 – Danny Billingslea
- District 15 – Major Tiffany Tatum
- District 16 – Nicole Brassington
- District 17 – Bennie Ivory
- District 18 – Solomon J. Parker
- District 19 – Mayria Porter
- District 20 – Sonya Harward
- District 21 – PJ L. Ray
- District 22 – Ava-Gabriella “Gabby” Wilson
- District 23 – Camille Anderson-Linton
- District 24 – Adreonna Rainey
- District 25 – Malliccaaii Green
- District 26 – Ariel O’Bannon
