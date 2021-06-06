LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Council is trying to make strides with racial equity.
Councilmembers discussed topics centered around racial equity at the Newburg Branch Library on Sunday afternoon as part of the Democratic Caucus of the Louisville Metro Council Community Conversation series.
District 3 Councilwoman Keisha Dorsey sees inequity in Louisville's public pools.
"By simply looking at Algonquin, Fairdale and Sun Valley pools, Algonquin is by far the worst and most disenfranchised," Dorsey said.
Dorsey's district, which includes Shively, doesn't have a Kids Café, YMCA or Boys & Girls Club.
Paula McCraney, councilwoman for District 7, serves on the budget committee. She says libraries have always been at the forefront of the budget conversation, but there are other needs like serving families and children who don't have home computers or access to internet.
District 9 Councilman Bill Hollander said libraries in most counties in Kentucky have a library taxing district, which helps to fund the public library.
"We are somewhat unusual in that library fund that comes out of our general fund budget, we don't have an accepting tax district," Hollander said. "That's one of the reasons why libraries in other communities are better funded than we are."
Community members argue that provisions to the budget impact areas such as the Parkland neighborhood, which needs to support for youth.
Councilmembers say those dollars for Parkland and many other neighborhoods are still being fought for.
The general budget of $2.9 million for libraries is being divided among 26 councilmembers trying to figure out how to allocate those funds.
Councilmembers say the need is to not only to invest the general budget money, but to also look over master plans through an equity lens.
