LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Landlords in Louisville will now be required to test for and remove any lead found at their properties.
Metro Council unanimously passed the ordinance Thursday.
Lead based paint was frequently used in homes and apartments built prior to 1978.
"We know that children in west Louisville neighborhoods are nine times more likely to be exposed to lead than are children in our city at large," Councilwoman Cassie Chambers Armstrong, D-8, said.
Exposure to lead can cause severe cognitive and learning issues in young children.
