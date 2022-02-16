LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Council President David James said he and other council members are disappointed with the decision to reassign the Louisville Metro Police Department Mobile Homeless Unit.
The unit consisted of two sworn officers tasked with working directly with homeless people to provide support and resources around camps in the city.
"It's going to have a horrible impact on our community," James said.
The two LMPD officers who worked the unit would often help homeless get medication, supplies, assist with transportation to various places and provide needed help. James said the team prevented crime because of a trust that was established between the officers and homeless.
"They could use their law enforcement ability if they needed to, but because they were there, they never had to because they had that relationship," he said. "And that is going to be missing."
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer's office told WDRB News that LMPD is not going to stop providing support to the homeless. A spokesperson said the efforts are being reorganized to align with the Office of Resilience and Community Services.
"As (Councilman James) knows, LMPD is reorganizing its homeless response efforts to better align with Metro Government’s Office of Resilience and Community Services’ (RCS) Homeless Services Division, which was created specifically to meet the needs of and provide resources for those experiencing homelessness," the statement read. "LMPD will continue to provide support for RCS through District Resource Officers in each division. Dr. Susan Buchino, who leads the Homeless Services Division, has been meeting with DROs and community partners to ensure a smooth transition of services.”
James and other council members believe the reassignment will cause issues and put a large burden on outreach workers also trying to help.
"Our houseless population will suffer because of that," James said.
LMPD deferred to the Mayor's Office for comment but said the two officers on the mobile unit are still employed by the department.
