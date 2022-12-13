LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Seven new Metro Council members will take their seats once the new year starts.
But more changes will be coming to council after Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg announced councilmembers David James, D-6, and Keisha Dorsey, D-3, who just won re-election, will be joining his administration.
They are expected to resign on Jan. 4, 2023, before joining Greenberg's team the next day.
Metro Council leaders on both sides of the aisle are optimistic the relationship between the legislators and the mayor's office will be much improved compared to the current one with outgoing Mayor Greg Fischer.
"I would say that it was dysfunctional," Markus Winkler, D-17, said.
"Oh, non-existent," Anthony Piagentini, R-19, added.
Winkler, Democratic Caucus chair, has higher hopes for Greenberg and his leadership team.
"Really a win for the Greenberg administration and for the city," he said.
"The good news here is that we have people who understand Metro Council going into the administration," Piagentini said.
Piagentini said he and Fischer only started communicating during the past year over legislative issues in Frankfort.
"Since Mayor-elect Greenberg has been elected, I've been in more calls directly with him in a one-on-one scenario than I think I've been with Mayor Fischer in four years," Piagentini said.
Change comes to Metro Council right after inauguration.
"The new president (to replace James), whoever we elect, on January 3 in this case will have to form the committees as well as appoint chairs and vice chairs," Piagentini said.
Once James and Dorsey resign, Metro Council will open the application process for those vying to replace them. Once finalists are determined, Metro Council members will interview the candidates, then vote for appointments.
"(A) very important and solemn responsibility because you are choosing the person who is going to represent an area that you yourself do not represent," Winkler said.
Metro Council has 30 days to appoint their replacements, otherwise the new mayor would make the decision.
